The Images of Valor-Hispanics in World War II exhibit is now on display at the Vanishing Texana Museum.
During World War II, Asian and Black soldiers were segregated into their own units. Hispanics, however, fought shoulder to shoulder with White servicemen. This has made it difficult to separate out the thousands of brave and heroic acts performed by Hispanics on behalf of their country.
Now on exhibit at the Vanishing Texana Museum is a series of photo posters that begins to summarize those contributions. Included with the stories of front line soldiers are stories of nurses and aircraft builders who, along with their families, also made significant contributions to the war’s effort.
This exhibition, created by the School of Journalism and Center for Mexican American Studies at The University of Texas at Austin and produced by Humanities Texas, provides a historical overview of U.S. Lantino participation in World War II. In addition to photographs from the Voces Oral History Center archives, “Images of Valor” incorporates contemporary photographs of men and women of the WWII generation by photojournalist Valentine Mauricio. The exhibition focuses on individual stories that reveal larger themes such as citizenship and civil rights and features excerpts from the more than 500 oral history interviews.
This exhibit runs through Saturday, July 30.
The Vanishing Texana Museum, located at 302 S. Bolton, Jacksonville, is open from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.
