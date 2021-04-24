In His Image Ministry is hosting a meet and greet brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The event will take place on the old Lon Morris campus, 812 Farnsworth, in Room 204, located in the science building across from the John Alexander Gym.
This mother and daughter event serves as a recruitment for new participants, age 12-17, in the mentoring program of the faith-based, non-profit organization. The brunch will feature guest speaker Yolanda Prince, who will address the topic of etiquette, and door prizes donated by local businesses.
An overview of the mentoring program will be presented and program applications will be available.
During the event, young ladies interested in the program will be able to meet current program mentors, some of the ministry’s board members and current program participants.
The mentoring program begins in August and runs through May.
Each year, the curriculum is chosen by the participants, volunteer board members and mentors.
There are listed behavioral expectations of each participant. Regular volunteer commitments to the community provide leadership opportunities.
It is the purpose of In His Image Ministry to help each young lady realize her identity in Christ and to teach leadership skills to all participants.
The non-profit maintains a Facebook page at Jacksonville In His Image Ministry.
To RSVP for the brunch, or to obtain more information on the ministry of In His Image, contact Regina Brown by phone, (903) 393-7411, or email, everydaywomen75766@gmail.com.
