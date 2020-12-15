The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met on Monday, Dec. 7, to approve the 2021 Officers. Shannon Hitt, Cherokee County Health Department, is the Chairwoman of the Board; Duane Weatherford, Republic Services, Chairman Elect; Andy Calcote, Treasurer; and Patty Rivers, Southside Bank, Past Chair of the Board.
The newly elected board members, who will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, are Tabatha Ainsworth – Baker Insurance, Lauren Carter – Legacy at Jacksonville, Barry Lofquist – Christus Hospital Jacksonville, Molly Loughmiller – Southside Bank and Duane Weatherford – Republic Services.
The remaining board members are Brandy Bannister – Bannister Plumbing, Dr. Mike Smith – Jacksonville College, Brenda Stahelin – Homes & Properties, Mahendra Bhakta – Homeplace Inn, Anne Farmer – Dairy Queen, Kara Hancock – Gourmet Gardens, Sylvia Jones – Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food, Dr. Mike Miller – Central Baptist Church, Patrick Reagan – County Commissioner and Katie Posada – Family First Clinic & Urgent Care.
Shannon Hitt has selected her Division chair people for 2021 and they are Judy Batton - Community Development Division Chair, Nathan Jones – Economic Development Division, Pam Anderson – Education Development Division and Britian McKinney – Membership Development Division.
Visit the Chamber’s website at www.JacksonvilleTexas.com for upcoming events, hot deals or job opportunities. For more information about how to can get involved with the Chamber call 903-586-2217.
