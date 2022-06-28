The inaugural canning class presented by You! Empower took place over a two day period Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23. This initial offering, hosted at White’s Temple Church of God in Christ, garnered 22 students.
Marshalonda Overstreet and Latosha Coleman are two women who, unable to attend the first day of class were present for the second day of class. Neither woman had done any canning previously both confident they would be able to can tomatoes on their own.
“When I was up there asking a lot of questions as far as something I missed yesterday, they were pretty helpful,” Overstreet said.
Should the class be given again, both women said they would attend each day it’s offered. Coleman said she’d bring her family, too.
“It’s a good learning experience,” Coleman said. “This is my first day and I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”
You! Empower had considered conducting a canning class for the past two years.
“Food production plus food preservation equals food security, which is sustainability, that’s mission-driven for You! Empower,” said Sandra Fry, founder and executive director of You! Empower. “For us, it’s a calling. When you help one person learn something that’s sustaining that person and it’s sustaining their family, which in turn is sustaining the community.”
The program was presented in partnership with the Amy Walley, an agent with the A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Susie Blackmon, who volunteers with the extension service, was present as “in-house expert,” according to Fry.
Blackmon, a member of the Ponta Club of the Texas Extension Education Association, donated cucumbers for pickling as well as jars for canning and manned the stove during the canning process.
Elmer Johnson, of Johnson’s Farming Operations in Bullard, donated tomatoes, according to Fry.
Walley and Blackmon were involved as it is the mission of both the AgriLife Extension Service and TEEA to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs and community service.
Walley and AgriLife had partnered with You! Empower on previous projects. When it came to the new endeavor, canning classes, “it gelled together,” Fry said.
Minnie Sanders, a former You! Empower program participant and currently serving on the organization’s advisory council, is a member of White’s Temple. Between her connection and the fact that the church is community driven, according to Fry, White’s Temple agreed to host the classes.
Additional sponsors for the event, which Fry stated have been generous, include Small Farmers and Ranches of Nacogdoches County, Brookshire Brothers, Joe Smith Plant Farm of Jacksonville, Dover Plant Farm of Alto, Master Gardeners Association of Cherokee County and Caleb’s Way Farms of Jacksonville.
The next Community Garden class is Growing Sunflowers, scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the garden in Nellie Crim Park, located at 155 Myrtle Drive, behind Texas Basket Factory. Those planning to attend are asked to notify the organization of their intention on the Facebook page, facebook.com/YouEmpowerOfCherokeeCounty, by calling 903-339-8605 or sending email to sandra.fry@hotmail.com. While pre-registration is preferred, registration will also be available on the day of the class. Participants are asked to bring a hat or other head covering, gloves and sunscreen.
An arts and crafts show will be held at the garden on Wednesday, July 13. The theme is A Peep at Fall. Anyone from age 3 to 99 may participate and there is no cost to enter the show. Art projects, including coloring, sketching, painting and other entries, should demonstrate the transition from summer to fall.
The final event scheduled is a Summer was Fun Celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the garden.
For more information on the garden events visit facebook.com/YouEmpowerOfCherokeeCounty.
For more information on the programs of You! Empower, visit you-empower.wixsite.com/website.
To learn more about either the garden or You! Empower, call 903-339-8605, or send email to sandra.fry@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.