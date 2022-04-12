Organizers with the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association considered the first annual Flamin’ J BBQ Fest, which took place downtown Saturday, a great success. The event raised more than $8,500 for the Jacksonville Police Department.
“It exceeded our expectations,” event coordinator Dillon Rodriguez said of the amount raised.
The ticketed event allowed attendees to sample each competitor’s barbecue, enjoy some live music and cast votes for their favorite brisket to determine the People’s Choice winner.
“We got the idea from an event that we went to in Tyler similar to this. It was at Stanley’s [Famous Pit BBQ}, so they had a bigger crowd. They had 300 people at theirs and we’re hitting 200 people tonight in Jacksonville for the first one,” Rodriguez said. “I’m very pleased with how it’s going.”
The event featured seven competitors, two business and five amateur, each vying to win the popular vote and the best in their category.
The two businesses represented in the contest were Big Frank’s BBQ and Commerce Street Drafthouse.
The amateur competitors included the Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy, Jacksonville Fire Department, New Summerfield Volunteer Firefighters and the Jacksonville Rotary Club.
The Drafthouse entry was a sweet offering of candied brisket on a chocolate chip cookie. Another inventive offer, by amateur entry Jacksonville Police Department, was what the team called a brisket sundae, a combination of brisket, beans, cheese and Pico de Gallo.
Bragging rights went to Big Frank’s in the business category and to the Jacksonville Police Department for the amateur category. The People’s Choice award went to New Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
“We’ve already had people reach out about competing, past the deadline, so we couldn’t swing them in with this year, so I definitely think next year going forward we’ll get more competitors,” Rodriquez said. “I think we’ll even get more attendees as well.”
The Jacksonville Rotary Club served as the title sponsor for this event.
