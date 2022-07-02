Public Independence Day events have been planned in Jacksonville and Rusk.
The Lake Jacksonville Association will host its annual flotilla beginning at 10 a.m. The boat parade will start near the west end of the dam and will proceed counterclockwise this year. Participants are asked to line up behind the host, the Jacksonville Police Department. The LJA will present a Best Decorated prize.
The fireworks show, sponsored by the LJA, is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. on the lake. The fireworks can be viewed by boat or from the city park at the concession stand on Byrd Road.
The Rotary Club of Rusk has organized an Independence Day parade to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown. Military vehicles will be provided by Tom Townsend’s Military Toyland and all veterans and active duty military are invited to ride in the parade. Linard Dowling will serve as Grand Marshal.
The annual Gauge Lankford Fireman’s Competition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to watch area firemen compete.
The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County are presenting a Fourth of July Celebration, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, 5592 Hwy 110, Rusk. The event will feature activities, food, music by Band Reeves and fireworks.
The events originally planned in Bullard and Troup to celebrate July 4 were canceled due to the current burn ban in Cherokee County.
