Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s Independent Living Services Program helps people with disabilities achieve greater independence in the home and community. Eligibility criteria for this program requires that the applicant has a significant disability who has been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner and resides in Texas.
If you are a person with a disability and need services, assistive technology, or equipment to maintain your independent living, you could be eligible for the following:
• Hearing aids
• Residential modifications (temporary)
• Orientation and mobility training
• Durable medical equipment
• Visual aids
• Power wheelchairs
• Prosthetics
• Scooters
• Vehicle modification
• Other adaptive equipment and assistive technology
CRCIL’s Independent Living Services Program includes in its 44 county service area Cherokee, Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Anderson, Angelina and Houston Counties.
For more information on the Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living, visit crockettresourcecenter.org or call 936-544-0522.
Also serving Cherokee County, along with 22 other counties, is the East Texas Center for Independent Living located in Tyler. For more information about the East Texas Resource Center for Independent Living, visit etcil.org or call 903-581-7542.
