Members of the Independent Riders of Jacksonville provided yard work for County Roads Rescue. Sunday, Nov. 8. Mowing, weed-eating and cutting down a few trees, the volunteers spruced up the property, located at 601 Woodlawn in Jacksonville.
“We’re just trying to fulfill our commitment to our community,” Vice President Michael Bobbitt said. “We went to County Roads Rescue and did our cleanup there, trying to help them out.”
The organization has committed to performing some form of community service on a monthly basis.
Also during November, the group will contribute Thanksgiving baskets to 10 families in need. Baskets will consist of everything needed for a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey, boxed dressing mix, potatoes, cranberry, pumpkin pie ingredients, items to make green bean casserole and rolls.
Due to the limited number of baskets the club is able to give away, they are accepting names with contact numbers through Monday, Nov. 16. A drawing will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, with the 10 names drawn winning the Thanksgiving baskets. Winners will be notified and can be pick up their baskets from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Names for the drawing can be submitted by Facebook messenger to the club’s Facebook page or at the clubhouse, 805 N. Bolton, Jacksonville. All names will be kept confidential.
In December, the Independent Riders will be assisting the Methodist Children’s Home in Tyler. The Home intends to $25 gift cards to a total of 30 foster parents. Independent Riders will supply 16 of the 30 gift cards needed.
After New Year’s, club members will return to County Roads Rescue to complete a building that has been added to the property. The structure will be used to house cats, but is in need of insulation and plywood to replace walls. The Independent Riders will be providing the labor and the plywood is being donated. Harry’s Building Supply is contributing 15 sheets of plywood and Billy Bateman of 69 Highway Mission has committed to donating plywood as well, according to Bobbitt. Although no specific date has been set, the work day is likely to take place the weekend following New Years.
The Independent Riders of Jacksonville are located at 805 N. Bolton and they maintain a Facebook page.
