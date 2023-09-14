Indian fans turn out for traditional Downtown Homecoming Parade/Pep Rally

Jacksonville High School supporters flocked to the corner of Commerce and Austin Streets, at the front steps of The Historic Tomato Bowl, Wednesday night for the Downtown Homecoming Parade/Pep Rally.
The tradition of the Downtown Homecoming Parade dates all the way back to the 1940s and 1950s, according to a Jacksonville Independent School District official.
Smiling young men and waving young ladies - seniors nominated for homecoming king and queen - led off the event by arriving as couples in various convertible vehicles, much to the delight of the cheering crown.
Janetzy Garcia, Chesni Speaker, Britney Du and Ta’rodjah Brooks are this year’s nominees for queen while the homecoming king will be selected from a group that included Daequan Christopher, Owen Cumbee, Anthony Morales, Uriel Rosales and Jermaine Taylor.
Jacksonville homecoming royalty will be crowned in a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. Friday at The Historic Tomato Bowl; prior to the 7:30 p.m. kick-off between the Fightin’ Indians and the Pirates of Pine Tree.
The Jacksonville varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders were on hand Wednesday to perform and to help get folks fired up, while the Cherokee Charmer officers and twirler members gave well-received performances.
The Jacksonville Fightin’ Indian Band drum line and some band members provided the spirited sounds that Jacksonville fans have been accustomed to for decades.
After arriving with a lights-and-siren escort by law enforcement, the Tribe football team took in all of the festivities from a hay-bale covered trailer that was parked parallel to the stadium along Austin Street.
Indian head football coach Jason Holman addressed the crowd and encouraged them to not only come to the game Friday, but to be into the game and be loud in support of the Tribe.
Holman asked those planning on attending the contest to get ready to do the tomahawk chop – in fact, he even gave a demonstration - that battle cry made famous by the Atlanta Braves and Florida State Seminole teams.
