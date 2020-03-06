TROUP – Originally founded in 1973 by the Brown family, who saw a noticeable void in the market and launched Neckover Trailers Manufacturing Co., the Troup-based livestock trailer manufacturer now offers a parts and service department that caters to all brands.
“It’s been going on about four months now, and at all times, we’ve been at eight or nine trailers lined up for service,” said company marketing and public relations director Lacy Young. “And not just our trailer, but others, too, that are needing axles, sidewalls and other things.”
According to general manager Russell Czajkoski, the company began small, “but had tremendous growth within the first five years of operation.
“Due to that early growth and establishment of a reputation for a quality-built product, today’s sales are exceeding our growth expectations,” he said.“Our dealers are struggling to keep Neckover products on the lot.Many are pre-sold as their manufacturing order goes in.”
Located at 938 S. Railroad St. (FM 347), Neckover primarily manufactures livestock trailers.
“Our most popular product is our 24-foot livestock trailer,” Czajkoski said, adding that business has “seen an exponential rise in the popularity of our truck bed products.”
According to the company website, www.neckover.com,all stock trailers come standard with an angle-iron, heavy-duty frame with an array of options and standard colors to allow for custom design.
The stock trailers are available in lengths ranging from 12 to 40 feet, and widths of 6 feet, 6’8”, 7 feet and 7’6”.
Flat deck, or low boy, trailers come with single-or dual-wheel option, with 20 to 28 feet for the single and 20 to 48feet for the dual. There also is a low boy trailer that has an optional fold-up or slide-in ramps and a front lockable chain box, according to the site.
The standard platform beds do not have a tool box (which is optional, as are a bale spear and a 2 5/16-inch ball with a 40,000-pound weight rating), but does include – among other things – a headache rack with four LED lights, stake pockets and a hitch box with lid. There also is a standard skirted bed, the site notes.
Other Neckover products include feeders, car haulers, hay trailers/haulers and neckover haulers, most which offer customer options.
“Our popularity with our customers is driven by our commitment to build quality products that will stand up to their rural lifestyle,” Czajkoski said, adding that all products are built at the Troup manufacturing plant. “We have customers in many states around the country, but our primary area of service is the southeastern United States.”
The most unusual request? “Most recently, we built a custom ostrich trailer that is being shipped all the way out to California,” he said.
Throughout the years,“Neckover has expanded and upgraded the facilities,” with several short-term and long-term projects planned, Czajkoski added, such as a new interactive website.
The trailers – built at the Troup site – are sold through what the website terms “a strong dealer network,” at Farm and Ranch Trailers LLC, located in Jacksonville, as well as a site in Canton.
Meanwhile, after discerning a need after folks from around the area started began inquiring whether the company serviced trailers, “we wanted to be able to fill it,” Young recalled. “Now we have full-time parts manager, plus two full service techs, and soon, we’ll hire a second parts person.”
Clients are coming in from around a hundred-mile radius, she said, but the company hasn’t expanded the plant at this time.
“But we’re in the planning stages to rearrange (available space) to give Parts and Service its own building,” she said. “Hopefully, by the end of 2020, we’ll also be offering trailer inspections, because we see a need for that in the community, too – if we’re going to offer parts and service, we might as well make it a full-meal deal. But, we have a lot of things to regulate first with the state before we can have an inspection station out here.”
Future plans are expand the company’s line of dealers, she said, because after Jacksonville, “the closest is in Canton.”
Neckover Trailer Manufacturing is located at 938 South Railroad (FM 347), Troup TX 75789, with a dealer at 209 S. Bolton St., Jacksonville, TX 75766.
The Troup plant is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is closed on weekends.
For more information, call 903-842-3107 or toll-free at 866-235-5889,.
Visit the Neckover website, www.neckover.com, or check out their Facebook page, “Neckover Trailer Mfg.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.