The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department has activated a missing person alert for a 27-year old county resident Brittney Nichole "Nikkie" Aguirre according to a release from the department.
Aguirre is a white female who is 5’4” and weighs 240 pounds. She is on several medications for various conditions according to officials.
The last contact she had with family was earlier this month.
Aguirre was last known to be leaving her residence, but it is unknown if she left walking or received a ride with someone.
Any person with information on Aguirre’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at (903) 683-2271.
