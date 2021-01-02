In November 2020, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporatioin approved its first Downtown Redevelopment Program (DRP) grant. Approval came just one-month after launching the DRP and JEDCO is working closely with several prospects expected to submit applications in early 2021.
Since approval, the grants inaugural recipient, BBA Restaurant Group, LLC, has commenced significant renovations at 216 S. Main Street in preparation for opening a new restaurant, Mariscos 7 Mares (Mariscos). The building was previously home to a jewelry store and later a boutique, but had sat virtually unused for more than 3 years prior to this project.
“Our goal is to run a successful restaurant that will expand the draw of downtown by offering variety and broader hours of operation”, said the restaurant’s owners, Alan and Brayan De Santiago. “With support from JEDCO, we are on track to transform the space into something special for the community to enjoy.”
Mariscos is slated to open in January with plans to offer daily hours from breakfast through dinner. The maritime themed atmosphere will feature a full bar, live music loft, and a menu rich with seafood. Delivery will be available exclusively to customers located downtown.
“The vibrancy and appeal of a downtown is a reflection of the community as a whole” said JEDCO Director Chad Devillier. “The condition of legacy buildings often deters investment and leads to vacancies. This assistance [DRP] aims to defray the cost of necessary improvements and make buildings viable for new businesses; and it’s working as intended.”
The DRP is the third matching grant program initiated by JEDCO since 2017. The demolition and façade improvement grants have led to more than $1 million of reinvestment. For full program details, and to discuss available buildings, contact JEDCO at jedco@jedcotx.com or 903.586.2102.
The Downtown Redevelopment Program (DRP) offers up to a $50,000 reimbursement to sales tax generating businesses that move into a vacant or underutilized building downtown. DRP reimbursable expenses include those related to structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements along with interior remodeling.
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a ½ cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
