Bullard High School student Ana Morales is an international champion. Morales earned first place in the 2022 HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) - Future Health Professionals Physical Therapy contest during the June 22-25 HOSA International Leadership Conference held in Nashville, Tenn.
“This year's HOSA theme was ‘Shatter Your Expectations,’ and Ana did exactly that,” Bullard High School Health Sciences teacher Amy McKeethan said. “We are beyond proud of Ana for her efforts in accomplishing her goals and earning such distinguished recognition.”
In April, Morales earned second place in the State conference landing her among the top three students from each state and participating countries, approximately 200 students, to advance to the ILC. Participating countries included the United States, China, Korea, Canada, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and others.
Round One of the competition is an exam. From the exam, 30 students advance to the skills round, where students perform two to three specific physical therapy skills. Competitors receive textbook resources and skill checklists to help prepare for both rounds.
“Because Ana is a student who always goes the extra mile,” McKeethan added, “she spent much of this past year job-shadowing various Physical Therapists and Physical Therapist Assistants during her school holidays. Her 100 plus hours of job shadowing allowed her to perform these skills at a higher level and giving her an advantage over her fellow competitors.”
The Bullard High School HOSA chapter is in Area 3. Area 3 is the largest in Texas and includes all Dallas and surrounding schools. Less than ten years old, BHS HOSA is one of the smallest schools in Area 3, making it difficult for a school of its size to make it to the ILC stage.
"Getting first place is just another one of the ways that I have experienced God working in my life, and it has shown me that hard work really does pay off,” Morales said. “It is an amazing feeling knowing that my parents moved from Mexico to Texas to give my sister and me better opportunities and I seized this opportunity that God placed in front of me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.