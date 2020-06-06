Members of the Jacksonville High School Class of 2020 gathered for the first time publicly since Spring Break for a graduation ceremony held Tuesday at the Historic Tomato Bowl. Incorporating social distancing and other precautionary measures in response to a national pandemic, this year's event drew a smaller – but no less enthusiastic – crowd.
Into the great wide open
By Jo Anne Embleton
