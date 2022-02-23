Perhaps one of the most famous and most prolific African American inventors, particularly in relation to agriculture, is George Washington Carver. Known for his many products developed from peanuts, which numbered in the hundreds, it may be surprising that he did not invent peanut butter.
Carver, born into slavery shortly before it was outlawed, eventually earned a master’s degree in agricultural science from Iowa State University. He had been the first African American to complete a Bachelor of Science degree, which he earned in 1894.
Booker T. Washington convinced Carver to come to work at Tuskegee Institute, where he would spend the rest of his life teaching and researching.
Carver developed over 300 products using peanuts, including foods, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, dyes, paints, stains and other general products. Carver also worked with sweet potatoes and soybeans.
One of Carver’s ideas, described as his most valuable, was that of crop rotation. Trough his research in soil chemistry, Carter discovered the years of growing cotton had depleted specific nutrients from the soil. By growing peanuts, sweet potatoes or soybeans, nitrogen could be replaced resulting in increased yields when farmers later reverted to cotton crops.
Carver died in 1943 and was buried next to Booker T. Washington on the grounds of Tuskegee Institute. He was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame posthumously.
Joseph Lee, born to slaves in 1849, was awarded patents for two machines related to bread making.
Lee eventually opened his own business as a hotel and restaurant owner. A skilled chef and baker, he noticed the best bread resulted from evenly and thoroughly kneaded dough.
In August 1894, he received a patent for a kneading machine designed to mix and knead bread dough in an automated process that produced uniform loaves. Lee’s invention reportedly performed the tasks of several workers with improved hygiene standards and cheaper costs.
His second patent was for a bread crumbing machine in 1895. The new machine used unsold bread, often only a day or two old, and remade it into breadcrumbs. The device was designed mainly for use by large-scale businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Lee’s invention lead to breadcrumb coatings on several dishes, replacing cracker crumbs that had previously been used to coat various foods.
Lee was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Alfred L. Cralle’s invention assists people in dipping, what is for many, a favorite cold treat – ice cream.
Cralle was born in Virginia in 1866, following the end of the American Civil War. He worked for his father in the carpentry trade and became interested in mechanics. He attended Wayland Seminary in Washington D.C. and later moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he worked as a porter and a drugstore and a hotel.
It was during his time working at the hotel that Cralle developed the ice cream scoop. He realized ice cream servers were having difficulty getting the ice cream into the cones as the ice cream would often stick to the spoons or ladles. This required the server to use both hands and at least two separate implements.
With his mechanical knowledge, Cralle created the ice cream scoop. His device was operable by one hand. It was durable, effective and inexpensive. It could also be constructed in a variety of shapes such as a cone or a mound. There were no delicate parts to break or malfunction.
He received a patent in 1897 for what he called an Ice Cream Mold and Disher.
Cralle died in 1920, but his invention is still in wide-spread use today.
Resources for this feature include articles from history.com, tuskegee.edu, invent.org, smithsonianmag.com, blackpast.org. and four-all-ice-creame.myshopify.com.
