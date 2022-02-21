Inventions by Black Americans effect our everyday lives in many ways. This column has explored pastimes, home appliances, medicine and science. Now we’ll look at African-American contributions to our safety and security.
Born in 1977, Garrett Morgan was the seventh of 11 children born to former slaves. With a limited elementary school education, Morgan patented several inventions. These included an improved sewing machine and a hair-straightening product. His sewing machine led to his financial freedom and the establishment of his own tailoring shop, which he owned with his wife, who had experience as a seamstress. Following his chemical solution for straightening hair, Morgan built the G.A. Morgan Hair Refining Company and sold his cream to African Americans.
Finding financial freedom allowed Morgan to pursue other interest, which in turn led to his two safety device patents.
In 1914, Morgan patented his “safety hood,” an apparatus that allowed wearers a safer breathing experience where there was the presence of smoke, gases or other pollutants. Due to racial discrimination, Morgan found it difficult to sell his safety hood. To overcome this difficulty, Morgan hired a white man to pose as the inventor while Morgan himself acted as the inventor’s sidekick and demonstrated the device. Sales soon followed, particularly from firefighters and rescue workers.
Morgan’s device was the basis for the gas mask used by the U.S. Army during World War I.
Another safety device invented by Morgan was the three light traffic signal, receiving a patent in 1923.
Morgan lived in Cleveland during a time when streets were filled with all manner of transportation, including bicycles, horse-drawn delivery wagons, streetcars and pedestrians. At the time, traffic signals switched back and forth between Stop and Go, without an interval in between. The lack of time to react to a signal change led to ineffective regulation of intersections resulting in collisions. Reportedly, Morgan designed his traffic signal with an interim warning position after witnessing one such accident.
His three-position traffic light, with the ancestor of today’s yellow light, allowed drivers to clear an intersection before cross traffic entered. Not only did Morgan receive a U.S. patent for his invention, but obtained patents in Britain and Canada as well.
Morgan, who died in 1963, is credited with saving countless lives with his inventions.
Marie Van Brittan Brown, born in 1922, created the first closed-circuit television security system, the forerunner to the modern home security system.
Brown worked as a nurse in Jamaica, Queens in the 1960s. Her vocation resulted in odd shifts as did her husband’s work as an electronics technician. She is reported to have been concerned about her safety when arriving home late at night.
Along with her husband Albert, Brown contrived a device containing four peepholes that would be attached to the front door. Through these peepholes, a motorized video camera could relay pictures of visitors to a television monitor inside. A two-way microphone system allowed a home occupant to converse with an outside visitor. Brown’s system had an alarm that could alert police via radio and a remote control for unlocking the door.
The Browns filed for a patent in 1966, citing Marie as lead inventor. The equipment was not yet in production, but the Browns reportedly hoped to interest manufacturers and home builders in their device. The patent was granted three years later.
Marie Van Brittan Brown died in 1999. Companies did not offer CCTV to residential consumers until about 2005. Although she did not benefit financially from her invention, she did earn recognition for the invention and received an award from the National Scientists Committee.
Resources used for this feature include articles from history.com, biography.com, aaregistry.org, lemelson.mit.edu and smithsonianmag.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.