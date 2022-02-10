As we continue the series of inventions by Black Americans that have improved our every-day lives, let’s examine a few home appliances that may be viewed as indispensable in our society.
Many who were able to keep warm during the recent cold snap owe thanks to Alice H. Parker, a Black woman about whom little is known, except she received a patent in 1919 for a heating furnace that used natural gas.
Parker’s design allowed cool air to be drawn into a furnace, conveyed through a heat exchanger and it then delivered warm air through ducts to individual rooms or portions of a home or building. While similar designs existed, hers was the first to use natural gas instead of wood or coal for fuel.
It has been reported that Parker, living in New Jersey, believed there was a need for some better way to heat a home due to the inefficiency of fireplaces to do so. Her system eliminated the need to have a fireplace burning throughout the night. In an added convenience, this also meant there was less need to constantly cut and replenish stacks of fire wood.
Parker’s design led the way to the modern heating zone system and thermostats.
Another New Jersey inventor’s creativity led to the modern kitchen.
John Stanard, also referred to as John Standard, received two patents for his kitchen innovations, the oil stove and an improvement to the refrigerator.
His oil stove had attachments for different methods of cooking, including chambers for broiling and baking, and a platform for frying and boiling. His was a space-saving design that earned a patent in 1889.
Stanard’s improved design of the refrigerator, used a manually filled ice chamber for cooling. A portion of his patent, issued in 1891, reads, “this invention relates to improvements in refrigerators; and it consists of novel arrangements and combination of parts.”
Although little is known about Stanard’s life, his two patents are testament to his contributions to the way people cook and store food.
Along with methods of heating the home and the revolution in kitchen design, a Black inventor named George T. Sampson created a new way to dry clothes.
At the time, clothes dryers took the form of ventilators, or barrels with holes in them that were hand-turned over an open fire. This method resulted in clothing that smelled of smoke and stained with soot. Sometimes, clothes would even catch on fire.
Sampson’s invention is credited with leading the way to more modern clothes dryers. He used a frame, with a series of rods, that suspended clothing above a stove. This not only allowed for the quicker drying of garments, but it eliminated the worry of setting the clothing on fire.
Sampson was issued a patent in 1892 for his dryer design, which was used until the late 1930s when electric dryers came into use.
Resources used for this feature include articles from blackpast.org, lemelson.mit.edu, aaregistry.org, thoughtco.com, appliancesconnection.com and reference.com.
