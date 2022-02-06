In honor of February being Black History Month, the Progress will publish a series of articles about inventions by Black Americans that have improved our every-day lives. The individuals featured in these articles are by no means to be considered an all-inclusive list of inventions by Black Americans, nor a thorough examination of those individuals. It is hoped these articles will spur readers to conduct research of their own.
To begin this series, we’ll look at contributions in the fields of medicine and science.
Otis Boykin was born Aug. 29, 1920 and by the time of his death in 1982, he had 26 patents in his name. His first patent was for a wire precision resistor, a devise that limits or restricts current flow in a circuit with the conductive wire made of varying alloys and thicknesses. Most notably, his discoveries led to a device which became the “control unit” for the pacemaker. With Boykin’s device, a person no longer required surgery to adjust the pulse rate in the pacemaker.
Born in Dallas, the Texas native graduated Fisk College in Nashville in 1941. He worked as a laboratory assistant testing automatic aircraft controls in 1941, then took a position at Nilsen Research Labs in Illinois before establishing his own company, Boykin-Fruth Inc.
Working on his own inventions, Boykin received his first patent in 1959 for a wire precision resistor, followed in 1961 with a patent for an electrical resistor that proved both inexpensive and easy to produce. This particular resistor could withstand extreme accelerations, shocks and great temperature changes without resulting in damaging effects. Boykin’s resistor was used in multiple electronic devices for consumers and the military, including IBM computers and for guiding missiles.
Boykin died in Chicago in 1982.
Dr. Patricia Bath, born Nov. 4, 1942, was the first Black American to complete a residency in ophthalmology, the study of medical conditions related to the eye. Bath received a medical patent for her Laserphaco Probe, an instrument used in cataract treatment, in 1986. She eventually held a total of five patents.
Bath accomplished many firsts in her lifetime including, the first woman member of the Jules Stein Eye Institute, first woman elected to the honorary staff of the UCLA Medical Center, the first African American person to serve as a resident in ophthalmology at New York University and the first African American woman doctor to receive a patent for a medical purpose.
While at the UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute, Bath established a program that provided advanced surgical treatment for blind patients. This program, which continues today, has aided in the restoration of sight to thousands of patients, including some who had been blind for more than 30 years.
In 1986 Bath took a sabbatical from her clinical and administrative duties in order to concentrate on research, which led her to people and centers in France, England and Germany.
She retired from UCLA in 1993, which subsequently elected her the first woman on its honorary staff.
Bath lectured internationally and authored over 100 papers in her lifetime. She died in San Francisco on May 30, 2019.
George Carruthers, born Oct. 1, 1939, developed the ultraviolet camera, or spectrograph, that was used by NASA.
At the age of 10, Carruthers built his first telescope, perhaps indicating the path his life would take. He studied aeronautical and astronautical engineering at the University of Illinois, earning his Ph.D. in 1964. He went to work for the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory the same year, becoming a full-time research physicist at the NRL’s E.O. Hurlburt Center for Space Research in 1966.
His “Image Converter for Detecting Electromagnetic Radiation Especially in Short Wave Lengths,” earned him a patent in 1969.
His invention, developed for the Apollo 16 mission, was placed as an observatory on the moon in 1972.
For the first time, scientists were able to examine the Earth’s atmosphere for concentration of pollutants. In addition, his UV images showed more than 550 stars, nebulae and galaxies. One of the ultraviolet images his invention captured was that of Halley’s Comet, in the 1980s. In 1991, Carruthers invented a camera that was used in the Space Shuttle Mission.
Carruthers eventually created a program, Science & Engineers Apprentice Program, to give high school students an opportunity to work at the Naval Research Laboratory.
Carruthers was inducted into the National Inventor's Hall of Fame in 2003, for his work in science in engineering. He received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in 2012.
Carruthers died on Dec. 26, 2020.
Resources used for this feature include articles from tshaonline.org, lemelson.mit.edu, nasa.gov, drpatriciabath.com and biography.com,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.