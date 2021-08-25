An investigation is ongoing into the death of Clara Edwards, 75, of Jacksonville, who was found deceased in her cell at the Cherokee County jail.
Edwards was found unresponsive in her cell at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, by a correctional officer who was performing visual checks, according to a information provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
EMS was contacted, responding to the jail where it was determined that Edwards was deceased. Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson pronounced time of death.
Edwards was transported to Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler for autopsy.
Edwards, brought to the jail on Feb. 12, 2021, by an arresting agency, had been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The Cherokee County Criminal Investigation Unit, Cherokee County Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into the death of Edwards, as is customary with any death in a custody case.
