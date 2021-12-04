Many stores and residences are already decorated for the holidays and Jacksonville’s Christmas parade was held Thursday. One might begin to believe it’s the Christmas season, despite the current warm weather.
Many area Christmas events have been planned and we’ve gathered some of them here for our readers’ convenience.
Bullard is hosting the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5:45 p.m. tonight (Dec. 4). The parade will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a Movie on Main. The featured film, Elf, will be shown on the greenbelt in front of Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. Admission is free.
The Jacksonville High School Choir will be performing their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. The concert will be conducted in the Jacksonville High School Auditorium.
The Rusk Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The theme is Rusk Around the Christmas Tree. Three awards will be given including Most Original, Best Decorated and Best Lighted.
Troup’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Following the parade, Santa will be available for pictures at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.
The Rusk High School band will perform their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Necole’s Learning Academy is hosting a Holiday Open House 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Take your picture with Santa, enjoy food, drinks, games and giveaways at this family-friendly event.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk, will produce the Christmas play, A Christmas Story, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Additional show information and tickets can be obtained online at cherokeetheatre.net.
All Aboard Nutrition, 589 N. Main St. in Rusk, will host pictures with Santa Saturday, Dec. 11. The public is invited for the photo op, cookies and cocoa. The business can be reached at 903-683-4222.
The Frankston Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Tour of Homes 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The tour will begin at Silvermoon Tack and Gift, 290 S. Commerce St., in downtown Frankston. Maps and booklets can be picked up for the self-guided tour that spotlights six decorated homes.
Tickets are available at Pandora’s Box, Silver Moon Tack and Gifts or online, Frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com, by using PayPal.
For more information, call 817-913-1982 or send an email to Frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com.
A Christmas Paint Party will be held at the Rusk High School Commons at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets for children ages 6-13 are $15 each and $20 for adults. Hot cocoa and treats will be provided. For more information, or to purchase tickets, send email to brooke.williams@ruskisd.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the front office of the high school.
The Troup bands will perform at their holiday concert set for Thursday, Dec. 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Troup High School Auditorium.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce will announce winners in the second annual Christmas decorating contest. To enter, email name, business name if applicable, and address to info@ruskchamber.com. There is no fee to enter, but information must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The top three favorites in two categories, business and residential, will receive a yard sign and certificate to display. For more information, call 903-683-4242 or send email to info@ruskchamber.com.
