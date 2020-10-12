The second Fun Fund Redfish Dinner fundraiser for Jacksonville College has been set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The first redfish dinner was originally supposed to be a “guy’s party,” according to Michael Banks. He and Randy Gorham asked Rob Gowin to cook their fish for them, but he said he’d only do it if it were a fundraiser. Between his response and some ladies wanting to join, the “guy’s party” turned into a redfish dinner fundraiser for Jacksonville College. The total raised on behalf of the college at that event was $8,000.
Banks graduated from Jacksonville College and both his parents worked there.
“The Jacksonville College is worthy of our support,” Banks stated. “It contributes so much to our community.”
The second fundraising dinner follows another successful fishing trip by Banks and Gorham to the Texas Gulf Coast, where they caught their limit. The meal will again be prepared by Rob Gowin of Sadler’s, 101 S. Bonner Street, Jacksonville
As a limited number of redfish were caught, there will be a limited number invited to the dinner, although additional donations will also be received and added to the fundraiser total.
For a minimum of a $250 donation to Jacksonville College ($500 per couple, $250 per guest), an invitation to the Second Fun Fund Redfish Dinner will be received.
All donations go to Jacksonville College as the expenses associated with preparing the meal are sponsored by Banks, Gorham and Gowin.
“I am very much appreciative of these men who give of their time and I appreciate their efforts to do this,” said Dr. Mike Smith, Jacksonville College president. “They do everything from the catching of the fish to the cleaning of the fish and Rob Gowin cooks the fish. They do all the promoting. They are good Jacksonville College supporters. Like every college, Jacksonville College needs supporters like that.”
A final determination on the location of the dinner will be made once the final count of reservations has been received.
To reserve a place at the table or for questions, contact Michael Banks at (903) 372-1987, (903) 586-8013 or mdbanksdds@gmail.com. Checks should be made to Jacksonville College and mailed to 2008 Harvard Drive, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766.
