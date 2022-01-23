National Poison Prevention Week is March 20-26, 2022. This year, the North Texas Poison Center is again sponsoring the Poison Prevention Poster Contest. The contest will be open to all third, fourth and fifth grade students throughout our area. Our primary objective is to increase awareness of the North Texas Poison Center and educate the public about poison prevention.
While providing a valuable learning experience, the poster contest can also offer students the opportunity to win exciting prizes. Each entry will compete for first, second and third place prizes. The winning poster will advance to our state contest to compete for the grand prize.
This poster contest can be a valuable, as well as a fun and exciting learning experience. All submitted posters become the property of the North Texas Poison Center. Due to financial restrictions, the posters cannot be returned.
This year, we are offering participants the option to take a photo of their completed poster and email it to us rather than mailing the poster. If you choose to email your poster, email the photo of your poster as well as the completed entry form to poisoneducation@phhs.org. Entries must be received by Feb. 16.
For more information or to download the contest information packet, visit poisoncontrol.org/ntpcpostercontest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.