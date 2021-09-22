It's ok to drink the water: Boil notice lifted for Rusk Rural WSC customers

RUSK — A boil notice that went into place on Sept. 17 has been lifted for Rusk Rural Water Supply Company customers.
The water supplier says that water is safe for consumption, once again, and no longer requires boiling.
Customers living on FM 752, CR 1110, CR 2303, CR 2306, CR 2310, CR 2323, CR 2324, CR 2325., CR 2303 and CR 2404 were affected by the boil water notice.
For questions, or to obtain more information, phone (903) 683-6178 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.