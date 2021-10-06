During the month of October, J&P Kwik Stop, located at 157 W. 6th St. in Rusk, will be accepting donations of new blankets and teddy bears on behalf of CASA of Trinity Valley.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers work with children who have been removed from their families and speak on the children’s behalf in court.
This is the third drive specifically for CASA, according to Billie Seeton who spoke on behalf of J&P.
The store will accept donations of new blankets and teddy bears through the month of October. The items collected will go to the Jacksonville office of CASA for distribution to children within Cherokee County.
The drive supporting CASA actually started following a previous fundraiser for another organization. Whether there was a miscommunication or other problem is unknown, but the toys donated during the drive were never picked up by the organization for which they were intended.
“I contacted Angela Raiborn because at the time I knew she worked with CASA,” Seeton said.
Raiborn told her if they wanted to do any future drives, CASA could use blankets and teddy bears as they give them to children who are placed in foster care.
Since that time, J&P has conducted a Blankets and Bears drive on behalf of the organization.
About 30 of each item were donated in 2019, the first year of the drive. The second year brought in approximately 50 of each.
“The customers at J&P are so loyal. They just give,” Seeton said.
For more information about CASA of Trinity Valley, visit the website, casaoftv.org.
For more information about J&P Kwik Stop, visit the business’ Facebook page.
