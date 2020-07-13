Public input regarding a zone change for Lot 1, Block A, Dollar General Addition No. 2 will be heard as part of the Jacksonville City Council's regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.
According to a meeting agenda, the change request is from (O) Agriculture to (G) Commercial for Lot 1, Block A, Dollar General Addition No. 2. The council also will consider an ordinance granting the zone change request at this site.
During the meeting, city leaders also will:
• Consider resolution awarding Grant Management Services for a downtown revitalization grant to Traylor and Associates;
• Consider a resolution directing staff to calculate the voter approval tax rate at 8 percent due to disaster declaration;
• Consider request for a variance on Lot 6, Block A, Lake Springs Subdivision, Lake Jacksonville;
• Consider accepting a bid on a 99-year lease, Lot 1, Summit Subdivision; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda items, which include approval of a July 9 agenda workshop and a July 9 regular council meeting; a resolution calling for the November election to be held at county polling locations to comply with state law; and consider resolution approving application for a COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
The council also is scheduled to meet in closed session during Tuesday's meeting, to consult with attorneys and hold deliberations about real property and about economic development negotiations. Action, if any, will be taken when the council reconvenes in open session, as per state government code.
