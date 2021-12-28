2021 was a busy year for the city. The city council passed a new sign ordinance to improve the beauty of commercial corridors (implementation beginning in early 2022), approved the development of a comprehensive map and online searchable portal for Resthaven Cemetery, established the Sesquicentennial Committee to plan events for our 150th year since the founding of Jacksonville, commissioned a study to assess road conditions for the development of a long-term infrastructure improvement plan, passed a resolution to support the Jacksonville Police Department’s participation in an interagency Drug Task Force, approved Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) incentives related to multiple projects including Super 1 Foods, authorized a grant application for improvements at Buckner Park, and appointed James Hubbard (Previously with JEDCO), as the new city manager after the departure of Greg Smith.
The police department (JPD) had an eventful year protecting our streets, citizens, visitors, and four-legged friends. In October, the department organized the city’s largest-ever National Night Out event. More than 3,500 people attended to eat, dance, socialize, and get to know the officers of JPD. The department also played an active role overseeing the construction of a brand-new Public Safety Complex and will complete their move in early 2022. The code enforcement division worked a total of one thousand six hundred ninety-eight cases for the 2021 fiscal year. The department completed a SWAT team enhancement adding 3 tactical medics. These tactical medics are full time JFD firefighters/paramedics that have received specialized training so they can provide advanced life support measures in a hazardous environment. The SWAT team performs a variety of high-risk operations including execution of search warrants, hostage rescue and other duties where advanced training, skills or equipment are necessary to complete the mission. Lastly, the department added instructors who have provided less lethal defensive tactics and better firearms training to the JPD and surrounding agencies. There were many well-deserved promotions and the addition of a new K9 officer including Dina Wilde, promoted to Sergeant; Cody Rodriguez, promoted to Corporal, and Noah Acker, assigned to K9. Additionally, the Code Enforcement division led an effort leading to the demolition of five dilapidated buildings.
The animal shelter took in five hundred twenty-eight animals in 2021 necessitating expansion of the team. Thanks to city council support, the police department added a new full-time position (shelter manager) for the animal shelter. This person is a level four veterinarian technician who will provide better care for the animals and less veterinarian doctor visits. They have also hired two new animal control officers that will provide proactive care throughout the community. You can expect better response times, improved customer service, and the same beautiful animals ready for their forever homes.
In 2021, the finance department, led by Roxanna Briley, received the Government Finance Officers Association's (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Sept. 30, 2020, fiscal year. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. They also received the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year 2021 budget document. The award represents a significant achievement by the department and reflects the commitment of the city council and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In November, the Data Analysis & Transparency division of the Comptroller’s office completed its annual review of the transparency information posted in support of the city of Jacksonville’s Traditional Finances Transparency Star. The comptroller’s office verified that the financial transparency information continues to meet the criteria for this prestigious recognition. The city’s Transparency Star Award remains valid and will continue to be listed on the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars Award Recipients’ website.
The city concluded the 2021 Fiscal Year (October 2020 – September 2021) in a good position as revenues came in $362,288 above projected. In addition, the City spent less than expected coming in $443,278 under budget. The Water and Wastewater Utility revenues also came in higher than expected with $1,644,858 over projected revenue due to the receipt of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds. Water and Wastewater expenses came in $200,050 under budget. Lastly, the city received $2,615,686 in grant revenue during the 2021 fiscal year, most notably, American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The Fire Department (JFD) responded to a total of 4,213 events including 2,900 ambulance responses, 25 structure fires, 17 vehicle fires, 110 multi-vehicle accidents, 8 rescues, and more. All-in-all, there was nearly a 25% drop in structural fires within Jacksonville City limits in the last five years thanks to safer practices by our citizens and, presumably, fire prevention classes. After more than a year of not being able to do community outreach, in 2021 JFD was able to resume their annual fire prevention classes with local schools, daycares and industries. They also put on an event of their own called Splash Day Event back in July where they invited all the kids of the city to come play at Nichols’ Park with their local firefighters and paramedics. They had a D.J. present, with snacks such as hotdogs and snowcones. There was a larger turnout this year than any year in the past. In the month of October, JFD firefighters conducted fire prevention classes and tours of the fire station for children ages 2-12 years old. This was a uniquely special year to provide tours as it is the final year for the Central Fire Station located at 301 S. Main St. as the department will be relocating to the new facility at 911 S. Bolton very soon. Tours yet to come! Lastly, the JFD started “Stop The Bleed” classes to teach people how to aid in stopping patients bleeding when they have experienced a traumatic injury. In its inaugural year, nearly 50% of our local manufacturing industries requested the class to be given at their facilities.
The Jacksonville Public Library moved into the new location in 2021. Since the grand opening in June, Summer Reading, Story time, Book Lover’s Unite book club, and Teen Time have returned. They recently added Yoga at the Library and will soon have presentations in the Genealogy area by local authors and business owners in celebration of the 150-year anniversary of Jacksonville. The library recently partnered with the Texas State Library and Archive Commission (TSLAC) and Lonestar Education and Research Network (LEARN) to provide increased internet bandwidth for the library.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is a popular stop for visitors and attendance continues to rise year-over-year. As of October, 1,453 people have visited the museum in 2021. Visitors accounted for 57% of patrons, this is up from 43% the previous year. 230 items were donated to the museum's collection of over 2,700 items and this year, the museum has published its first book to commemorate Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial. The articles, artifacts and photographs are reflective of the city’s history and culture.
The Communications Department got brand new leadership and vision with the hiring of Daniel Seguin as the Director of Communications and Tourism. Many changes are in the works in the department since his hiring but one major accomplishment was the launch of the City Council Minute, a short video recap of the monthly city council meeting.
Last, but not least, the Public and Community Services Department had some wins this year. The department completed renovations at the Norman Center as it transitioned to the new Jacksonville Public Library. They also battled through Winter Storm Uri, faring better than most cities in Texas due to advanced planning and the innovative approach taken well before the storm to replace all water meters in the city with smart meters. This allowed staff to turn off water to specific locations when leaks were detected, preventing major flooding and the loss of millions of gallons of water. As one of the first cities in the United States to transition the entire water system with smart meters, Jacksonville was recognized statewide by the Texas Municipal League - Municipal Excellence Award. Additionally, it was recognized internationally in Washington D.C. at the presentation of the 2021 Smart Cities award.
In summary, the city has seen some beautiful development in the downtown area, it has seen some positive new leadership and staff to lead the way to a new future for Jacksonville, it has received State, National, and International recognition, and it did all that while coming in under budget for the year. 2021 was great for Jacksonville; may 2022 be even brighter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.