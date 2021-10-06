Jacksonville 4-year-old dies in unfortunate accident

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon Jacksonville Police received a call concerning an unresponsive child at a house in the 1500 block of Beaumont St.
When members of the police and fire department arrived on the scene they found a 4-year-old male that was unconscious and unresponsive.
CPR, along with advanced life saving measures, were started on the scene and the child was rushed to UT Health-Jacksonville where he was pronounced deceased, despite valiant efforts by the emergency room staff to revive the boy.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, witnesses said that the child had become entangled in a cord attached to a window blind. It appeared that the child struggled to free himself prior to becoming unconscious.
Soon afterwards, relatives found the boy and immediately called 911.
Cherokee County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Wallace has ordered an autopsy to be performed.
Investigators continue to analyze evidence from the scene as well as continue their interviews of relatives.
At this time the child's death seems to be the result of an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.