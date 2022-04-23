The Jacksonville city council, aware of certain sewer system needs, authorized the application for a Texas Water Development Board loan at this month’s council meeting. Approval of the loan application does not obligate the city to accept.
The funds from TWDB, if received, would be used for an infrastructure project regarding the city’s sewer system. The project would include replacing over one-and-a-half miles of 18-inch sanitary sewer main, extending between S. Bolton to Nichols Green Park, with 24-inch pipe. The work would also include replacement of the sanitary sewer lift station on Lakeshore Drive.
“It’s in the city’s best interest to apply and receive these types of loans from Texas Water Development Board. They’re below market type loans,” said City Manager James Hubbard.
Jacksonville is applying for a loan in the amount of $5.919 million, with an expected term of 20 years.
The funds for which the city is applying would be provided through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a federal-state partnership program that provides communities with low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects. The partnership exists between the Environmental Protection Agency and each of the individual states.
The process for obtaining TWDB loans is lengthy. Project Information Forms, submitted by cities across the state, are ranked and municipalities with top-ranked projects are invited to submit applications.
“We had to apply a year ahead of time just to get invited,” said Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services. “You have to apply in the spring and then you’re not notified until fall.”
Jacksonville submitted a PIF in March 2021 and received an invitation to apply in September of the same year. If approved, the city would not close on the loan until the end of summer.
“August is the anticipated close date with construction in summer of 2023,” Hubbard said. “Again, these are all very flexible tentative scheduling marks. We’re probably still well over a year outside of starting construction.”
Assuming loan approval and council’s agreement to terms, the initial project design will have to be finalized and submitted to the state.
“It has to go before the state to be approved,” Chandler said. “You’re obligated to the Water Development Board’s standards and criteria.”
While completion of the project is expected to correct current issues, Hubbard noted the project covers only a portion of the sewer system.
“It’s not a silver bullet. This section of line is not the whole system,” Hubbard said. “There’s still a lot of other pieces of the infrastructure that tie in and are not a part of this project.”
If the TWDB loan is utilized, construction on the proposed sewer line project is expected to take two years to complete. The city is also considering two other sewer projects.
“This is one of the larger sanitary sewer projects that we are currently contemplating and trying to prioritize, but there are others as well,” Hubbard said. “We are well aware the system needs some investment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.