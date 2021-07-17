Jacksonville city council, having received no input during the public hearing, approved a modification of the zoning ordinance with regards to sign regulations during the July 13 meeting.
A second hearing, regarding a special use permit to allow a residence in a commercial building located at 569 N. Ragsdale, was also held. The only public comment came from the Wesley Cannon, the one requesting the permit, who was obviously in favor of the permit being issued.
“Staff does recommend denial of the SUP, probably the largest reason is health/safety code for that business. There are requirements for a residential structure talking about ingress and egress, especially in the bedrooms and sleeping quarters, and this commercial building does not meet the health/safety code…,” City Manager Greg Smith said.
District 4 Councilman Rob Gowin asked if plans for the building to brought up to residential code were submitted, could a permit be authorized contingent upon final inspection and received an affirmative reply.
Mayor Randy Gorham asked Mark Priestner of Planning Concepts if the permit met the current ordinance.
Priestner, who has been reviewing ordinances on behalf of the city and Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, stated the issuance of special use permits normally done to allow for customarily incidental use. He explained this meant a use of property that was considered typical for other like businesses. As the property in question is currently being used as a tax business office with two additional tenant spaces, it did not meet the definition.
Following further discussion, council authorized an SUP specifically to Wesley Cannon, to be issued once the property has been inspected and has met residential code requirements.
In accordance with new state laws which require utility lines be a certain height above water or run underground, Oncor has opted to move their current power line over Lake Jacksonville to an underground line. In order to do so, Oncor requested an easement beneath the lake, which council approved.
Other action items approved by council were:
• The appraisal district budget;
• Revised hotel occupancy tax grant guidelines and application;
• A resolution allowing for reimbursement to the citu for eligible cost spent prior to debt service proceeds being received should the city choose to issue certificates of obligation for a street and infrastructure project;
• A tender agreement with FCCI Insurance Company, surety for Cherokee Painting & Sandblasting, Inc, agreeing to its proposal to substitute GM Roberts Inc., doing business as Corrosion Eliminators, as completion contractor for work on the project known as the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Rehabilitation; and
• The city attorney and city manager to negotiate and the city manager to execute a completion contract with GM Roberts Inc. as completion contractor on the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Rehabilitation.
The consent agenda was also approved, in whole, and included minutes of previous meetings and the sale of surplus equipment, furniture and fixtures.
A special presentation was given by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President James Hubbard. He named UT Health as the Employer of the Month.
Two items were voted on following executive session.
Council determined the city would continue to supply Gum Creek Water with on-demand water through December 31, 2021.
“It is extremely fitting that we recognize UT Health-Jacksonville tonight as the July Employer of the Month, our first month back from our break from 2020.”
He noted the hospital has 241 employees, after the recent additions of several new doctors.
“The issue at hand is the regulatory water to meet the TCU requirements for their capacity. Gum Creek has indicated they are in the process of drilling a test well,” Smith said.
He recommended the city extend the contract with Gum Creek until December 31, 2021, giving Gum Creek 60 days beyond the time they stated they should have the results from the test well.
Council also authorized the city manager to spend up to $20,000, partnering with JEDCO, to enter into a contract and complete the due diligence required for the purchase of the former Travis Clinic property located on Hwy 204. The purpose of entering into a contract is to complete environmental and structural assessments and feasibility studies with the goal to understanding what grants, for either demolition or rehabilitation, could be pursued for future development as part of the real estate redevelopment and investment occurring across the city, according to Hubbard.
