In preparation for the “Walk through History” event to be held in the “Old” Jacksonville City Cemetery, Oct. 16 of this year, I walked the grounds recently with Charlie Mae Esco and Phyllis Johnson. These two African American women have a respect and love for history which became evident as they shared stories about those who have gone on before.
We saw grave markers for many individuals, several were born as early as the 1870s and many in the 1880s, all the while we wondered about those born even earlier who may lie in unmarked graves.
Historians of the past wrote that the City Cemetery was used as a burial site for Anglo pioneers in the 1840s and some of the arrivals had migrated west with slaves. As we walked the site, we found no readable-marked graves of anyone who might have lived and died as a slave.
The City Cemetery was also referred to as Alexander Cemetery. The land on which the first cemetery was located consisted of five acres donated by Carnes Alexander or his father-in-law Frederick E. Becton.
Over time African Americans in Jacksonville made their mark in areas such as education, religion, fraternal organizations and some would establish their own businesses.
Robert J. Gray (b.1900-d.1981) and wife Elizabeth A. (b.1901-d.1971) illustrate the desire to raise a family grounded in the church. Robert served as Sweet Union Baptist Church Sunday School Superintendent 40 years and Deacon for 30. Gray also served as Chairman of the Sweet Union Apartments Board of Trust.
According to Phyllis Johnson, “My maternal grandparents had seven children, two boys and five girls. Robert Gray, I called him Papa, worked hauling railroad ties and pallets. I remember their house on Dorothy Street…he built the house; had chickens in the back yard…The house is still standing, part of our family estate. Papa was from the Elm Grove community near Summerfield and Elizabeth (Lizzie) was a McKissic before she married.”
Phyllis continued, “My grandmother, Lizzie (Elizabeth) was a domestic; she worked as a maid for a wealthy family in Jacksonville. Black women in the 1930s and 40s who worked as domestics wore uniforms. My grandmother and other domestics would meet in the mornings in town, prior to walking to their jobs. They’d visit, laugh, and have a good time.”
While locating the Gray family plot we also saw the Mayfield marker for Phyllis’ parents. She shared, “My mother, Virginia Gray Mayfield was born Feb 2, 1923; died Nov. 19, 2013. She graduated from Fred Douglass High School and then attended Butler College—a Black school in Tyler which no longer exists. Then she graduated from Jarvis College. As educators, mother and also Ernest Tilley, were among the first ones to integrate into the white school in Jacksonville.”
At Phyllis’ dad’s grave is an official military marker denoting his service: Leroy Mayfield PFC US Army World War II, born March 18, 1919; died April 28, 1998.
Charlie Mae Esco shared that since she grew up in the country, in the Mt. Haven community, her ancestors are buried at Ragsdale Cemetery, while her husband, Donald, who died in 2010 is buried at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Continuing our walk, we noticed the grave marker for Mary E. Alexander born 1871 died 1965. Her stone has a Masonic symbol on it. We found a stone for Dan Alexander born May 6, 1895; died July 30, 1949. It has the Masonic symbol as well.
Sometime in the 1870s African Americans would establish fraternal organizations in Texas. One Masonic Lodge in Jacksonville was the New Progressive Lodge # 357. The Lodge building is still standing; located on North Bolton and Lincoln Streets.
Phyllis explained, “Years ago I was inducted as a member of the “May Pearl Court”—the women’s group affiliated with #357... At one time, Mr. Harold Alexander was a member of the Jacksonville City Council and also a member of the Masonic Lodge. His wife was an educator and the family owned a drug store.”
We stopped by the grave marker for George (1904-1966) and Golda Pugh (1904-2006); their dates reflect that Golda lived 40 years longer than husband George. Mrs. Pugh was a teacher then left her position and opened her own private kindergarten called “Pugh’s Play and Learn” located on Highway 69.
Many more individuals were discussed as we walked by their plots, too many to list in this space. However, one last notable to mention is Booker T. Finley, a beloved coach at Fred Douglass, b. Feb 11, 1915, d. March 24, 2006.
To highlight present day African American leaders one need only to look to members of the Fred Douglass Alumni Association whose members, according to President James Brown, are leaders in various positions across Texas and throughout the country.
Locally, Mayor Randy Gorham shared, “Current City Council member, Hubert Robinson is someone who unselfishly gives of his time and talents to serve the people of Jacksonville.”
According to City Secretary Greg Lowe, Councilman Harold Alexander served from March 1979 until May 2003, representing District 1. Hubert Robinson was elected in May 2003.
In closing, I want to thank Sam Hopkins for his leadership as Chairman of Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Committee which is sponsoring the “Walk through History” program.
Dates to clean gravestones are being planned. Volunteers are needed. The first cleaning is Saturday February 12, 8:30 to 11. Come, bring a lawn chair and receive instructions about proper cleaning techniques. Flyers for the event are available at The Jacksonville Public Library.
If you have stories to share about those buried at the City Cemetery contact Deborah Burkett at 903-752-7850, debbietroup7@yahoo.com, or Charlie Esco at 903-586-9657. Or, visit with Phyllis Johnson, who is spearheading a Black History Museum at Sweet Union Baptist Church during the month of February.
