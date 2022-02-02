The Jacksonville and Bullard Independent School Districts announced schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.
Jacksonville ISD declared conditions would be reevaluated for classes on Friday.
“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our priority. Thank you for understanding and please continue to check our communication outlets for updates,” the announcement read.
A statement from Bullard ISD noted there would be no extracurricular activities on Thursday.
The district will continue monitoring conditions for Friday and will send further communication as promptly on Thursday as possible, according to the statement.
