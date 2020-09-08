The Jacksonville Progress introduces its Pet of the Week spotlight, featuring animals available for adoption from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena St.
Bull is a 3-year-old male dog. He is shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he will be at your side. He has taken over the office area at our Animal Shelter, working alongside our employees daily. He is kennel-trained and will let you know when he needs to go outside. He is great with kids, but does not do as well around bigger dogs.
For more information on adopting Bull, call 903-339-3386. You may visit Bull at our City Animal Shelter, located at 208 E. Tena St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Meanwhile, the shelter is in need of the following donated items:
Puppy pads
Dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only)
Dog toys (not stuffed)
Cat/kitten food (any brand)
Cat litter (any brand)
