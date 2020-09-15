Jacksonville Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
Photo courtesy of the City of Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Progress introduces its Pet of the Week spotlight, featuring animals available for adoption from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena St.

Taco is a 3-year-old male, black, short-haired cat. He is very affectionate and loves people.

For more information on adopting Taco or any of our other pets, call 903-339-3386. Or visit our City Animal Shelter, located at 208 E. Tena St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. 

Interested in donating? The Jacksonville Animal Shelter is in need of the following donated items:

Puppy pads

Dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only)

Dog toys (not stuffed)

Cat/kitten food (any brand)

Cat litter (any brand)

Tags

