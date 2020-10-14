Winner. Winner. Chicken-dinner. Those who believed Chick-fil-A was coming to Jacksonville have been validated.
In a live-streamed announcement on their YouTube channel, the city of Jacksonville confirmed today the former Jacksonville Public Library, 502 S. Jackson Street, will become a Chick-fil-A restaurant. After revealing what many already thought to be true, Mayor Randy Gorham, Marybeth Wade, Chick-fil-A owner/operator, along with other city officials broke ground on the new construction project.
“Chick-fil-A plans to start construction immediately and we can expect an opening date of spring or early summer 2021,” states a post on the City of Jacksonville Texas Facebook page.
