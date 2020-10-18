The Jacksonville city council unanimously approved all action items on the Tuesday, Oct 13. agenda.
During the citizen participation of the meeting, several individuals voiced concern over the fate of the current fire department property once the new public safety complex is constructed. The fire department building is located at 301 S. Main at the corner of Main and US 79.
With permission from Mayor Randy Gorham, City Manager Greg Smith addressed the concerns stating the fire department building is to be demolished and the property turned into park space.
After a public hearing on a possible zone change from D-Multi Family to A-Single Family in which a single resident spoke in favor of the change, council authorized the zoning modification.
An ordinance regulating and not allowing dredging on Lake Jacksonville was passed.
Council members authorized security cameras for the new public safety complex being constructed at the corner of South Bolton and Devereaux Streets.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
- minutes of previous meetings;
- an interlocal agreement with Cherokee County for donation of surplus body cameras;
- an interlocal agreement with the city of Cuney of retired police vehicle and miscellaneous equipment;
- street closures for the Taco Trot scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17;
- the write off report for all accounts in the city for the year 2020.
During open forum for may and council members, Councilman Rob Gowin repeated the city had not sold, nor had plans to sell, the current fire department property.
Smith, during the city manager’s report, recognized Fire Chief Keith Fortner as having completed the biennial audit and having received high marks in all categories. He also acknowledged Director of Finance Roxanna Briley who was awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the budget submission of the 2020 fiscal year budget. This is the fourth time the Jacksonville finance department has received this award.
No action was taken during executive session.
