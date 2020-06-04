Jacksonville Apex Cinema set to reopen on Friday

Movie buffs take delight.
The Jacksonville Apex Cinema will reopen on Friday evening after being closed since mid-March as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As movie theaters reopen throughout the United States, many are showing classics or pictures that have been popular in the past.
“American Sniper” and “Madagascar” will be featured this weekend at Jacksonville's movie house.
“American Sniper” is a biographical war drama and is somewhat based on the life of the late Chris Kyle, who became the deadliest marksman in U.S. Military history.
The movie was directed by Clint Eastwood and premiered in November 2014.
“American Sniper” has grossed just over $350 million in the United States.
According to the IMDb, “Madagascar”, an animated adventure, comedy, opened in May 2005.
It tells the story of a group of animals who have lived in a New York zoo all of their life. These animals find themselves in Madagascar and must figure out to survive in their new surroundings.
“American Sniper” is scheduled to show at 4 and at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, while “Madagascar” is slated for 4:15 and 6:30 p.m.
For more information phone the box office (903) 586-2730.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.