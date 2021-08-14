The Jacksonville city council approved the publication of notice of the issuance of certificates of obligation at the Aug. 10 meeting.
“This is very exciting that we are at this point with this. This is a certificate of obligation issuance that will do $10,000,000 in street repairs in the city of Jacksonville,” City Manager Greg Smith said.
"This has been discussed at at least two of the council workshops on Thursday and then spent quite a bit of time during our budget workshop on this.
“The schedule is still on plan to be issued by the end of this year and funds being in place,” Smith said. “With our current I&S tax rate we have, there will be no tax rate increase in our I&S or our city tax rate for this issuance of certificates of obligation.”
Two separate public hearings were held during the meeting.
The first was to address the city’s 2021-2022 proposed budget. No one commented in favor or against any portion of the budget.
The second hearing was to receive input on a zone change from zone “O”-Agricultural to “A” Single Family for 8.478 acres in the Barron subdivision on the 1100 block of Pineda Street.
Applicant Robert Tinsley was present to answer any questions and stated there should be enough room for approximately 30 houses, if the zone change was approved.
No questions were asked of Tinsley and no one else spoke either in favor or against the zone change.
Smith reported planning and zoning approved the zone change, and staff also recommended approval. Council members authorized the zoning change.
Other action items approved by council included:
• Mental health and quarantine policies for first responders;
• A replat request for proposed lots 10R and 11R Rusk Subdivision Lake Jacksonville;
• A plat of new section South Shore Subdivision Block D lots 1-7;
• Awarding bid for sale of the overlay machine and roller to Caps Capco Construction; and
• An ordinance closing Deveraux Street to through traffic on the block between Bolton and Bonner.
The consent agenda was also approved and included:
• Approval of previous minutes;
• A resolution naming signatories for all financial accounts and authorizing staff to execute documents required by individual organizations to do so;
• A property tax refund;
• Changes to Keep Jacksonville Beautiful bylaws,
• The closure of Commerce Street from Bolton to Ragsdale and Main Street from Wilson to the alley south, beginning at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, for Trunk or Treat; and
• Appointment of Ofelia Penn to the JEDCO board (District 4).
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation recognized Prosperity Bank as August Employer of the Month. JEDCO Assistant Sherri McDonald and Chairman of the Board Darrell Dement presented the award to Jill Linsey, San Ramirez, Bank Manager Sandra Thompson and Senior Vice President Lana Cook.
JEDCO also recognized outgoing board members Lana Cook and Matt Rowe for their three years of service to the organization.
During the open forum for mayor and council members, Mayor Randy Gorham thanked Greg Smith for his service as city manager and reminded the public about the farewell reception for Smith, which was held Thursday, Aug. 12.
During the time for the city manager’s remarks, Smith noted Kimberly Lynn was named as the permanent finance director and then thanked the community for their support and wished James Hubbard well in his new position as city manager.
There was no action taken following executive session.
Councilman Tim McRae, District 3, was not present for the Aug. 10 meeting.
