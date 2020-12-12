The Jacksonville city council conducted a public hearing regarding a special use permit during the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8. The permit would allow for a mobile food park at 217 S. Main.
New owner of the property, Daniel Torres, who had applied for the permit was present and addressed the council.
“I just have in mind to do what the previous lady was doing there; create something where people in the community can come together, come and eat, have some entertainment out there, have a place to sit, have a good time on the weekends or during the week,” Torres said.
City manager Greg Smith informed the council the planning and zoning commission recommended approval.
Mayor Randy Gorham noted he would like to wording added to the ordinance limiting the location to food sales only.
After discussion, council chose to pass the ordinance allowing the special use permit with certain modifications. The amended ordinance will include language to specify the addresses 215, 217 and 219 S. Main, limit sales to food trucks and bar ancillary portable buildings.
Three ordinances were adopted or modified by counciil during the meeting.
The first required the use of Republic Services for construction dumpsters as it is a part of the franchise agreement. There was nothing in city code which allowed for the enforcement of this requirement and the adopted ordinance now allows for such enforcement.
The second approved the coast of living adjustment rate change to sanitation rates required by Republic Services contract. The rate, according to Smith, equates to a 37 cent increase per month per residential unit.
Lastly, the sewer ordinance was modified to meet TCEQ requirements.
Other action items approved by council included:
- a contract for grant management services with Traylor and Associates;
- a water supply agreement and a capacity commitment agreement with Afton Grove Water Coop;
- the plat of a new subdivision, J.R.T. North addition located on the east side of Elberta St. between Sims Street and Stage Stores;
- a resolution suspending term limits on all boards and commissions for six months, appointments to the charter review committee; and
- the consent agenda.
Justin Chambless addressed the council during the citizen participation portion of the meeting. He owns a lake lot, but has no room for storage. He stated there was city-owned property down the road from his, which he estimated at approximately four acres, and he was interested in purchasing the lot. Although the council could not comment on the proposal as it was not on the agenda, Smith said the city would be in touch at a later time to discuss the matter.
New corporals within the Jacksonville Police Department were recognized by the city council during the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“We’ve had some corporal vacancies for quite a while due to a lot of turnover. We had a competitive promotional process and filled the three vacancies we had,” Chief Joe Williams said.
The three making corporal were Amanda Bragg, who has been with JPD for 11 years, Jeffery Dockter, 12 years, and Rodney Reynolds, five.
“Corporals are first line supervisors out on patrols,” William said.
Also recognized were the graduates of the Citizen’s Police Academy Class of 2020.
“If y’all have seen our citizens on patrol vehicle, right now it’s being driven by about two or three people. Over the last six weeks, they’ve been primarily responsible for five felony arrests and a lot of dope off our streets just by driving around and reporting things,” Williams said. “We’re hoping to build on that pool, hoping to do some more of these classes and get more people energized and want to come out and help the police department.”
