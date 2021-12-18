The Jacksonville city council addressed a single item out of executive session. Councilwoman Mindy Gellock, District 2, motioned to authorize the city attorney to “enter into negotiation to settle the litigation with Wasson Interests.” The motion was seconded by Tim Mcrae, District 3, and unanimously approved without discussion or explanation. However, court records indicate the lawsuit by Wasson Interests, Ltd. against the city arose from a dispute over the terms of a lease of city-owned property at Lake Jacksonville.
The council authorized city manager to execute an extended contract with TXU for electric service.
The current contract runs through June 2025 with a contracted rate of $0.04082/kWh. The term of the extended contract would begin June 2025 and end June 2033 with a rate of $0.0363/kWhs, or an approximate 11% reduction. The extension also includes the reinstatement of $20,400 in GreenBacks and an additional $24,500 in new GreenBacks with the 96-month contract.
“Our Greenback Efficiency Program was designed for business to help them reduce energy use going forward once they signed a contract with TXU,” said TXU Representative Connie Shaefer. “Greenbacks can be used for any projects including, I would say things like, HVAC upgrades, LED lighting upgrades or things along those lines. It’s a program we committed to some many years ago to offer our customers an opportunity to have ways to reduce their electricity consumption. We help fund those projects by offering the Greenback rebate dollars and they’re tied to the term and value of the contract.
“It’s probably a six to eight week process, from the time you submit your request money until we get the check back, but it is paid to the city in a check.”
An ordinance was approved to reflect a three percent rate adjustment in sanitation fees by Republic Services, an annual increase pre-negotiated into the contract. The residential rate will increase from $19.75 to $20.33 per month, a 58-cent increase, effective January 1, 2022.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included minutes of previous meetings and declaring the fire boat surplus, authorizing staff to place it for sale.
A 2011 Fire Hawk, a 24-foot firefighting equipped boat, was purchased form the city of Grand Prairie in the amount of $40,000 in August 2019. It was intended to increase the city’s ability to protect structures, as well as boaters and recreationalists on Lake Jacksonville.
The boat is currently out of service with a cracked intake pump line necessary to provide water to the firefighting nozzle, according to information provided by the city. The damage was likely caused by the extreme temperatures from last February’s winter storm. The estimated cost of repair is in excess of $15,000.
The use of the fire boat has been limited because of a shift in resources to address increased calls for service related to the cornavirus pandemic and maintenance related downtime.
The City issued a request for Proposal for the replacement of culverts at various street intersections in the area of Dogwood Street. A single bid was received. After review of the bid, staff recommended rejection of the bid based on their belief a more targeted improvement at an existing drive on Dogwood Street may resolve known surface drainage issues. Council approved rejection of the bid.
The council rejected bids for janitorial services in favor of hiring two full-time employees.
Janitorial services are currently conducted by M&D Cleaning on a month to month contract, set to expire Dec. 31. Three bids, including one from the current contractor, was received for six city facilities including the addition of the public safety complex.
“Staff recommends rejecting all bids and hiring two full-time employees to cover the duties as outlined in this RFP. We believe this provides the best value to the organization and will be better aligned with the budget,” City Manger James Hubble said.
The council had approved amending the Bylaws and Restated Certificate of Formation of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation in February of this year. The documents were submitted to the office of the Secretary of State for review and approval. Several months later, a request from the Secretary of State for minor changes to the Certificate of Formation was received. The JEDCO board approved the requested changes at their Nov. 18 meeting, and was subsequently approved by council Dec. 14.
Shane Pace, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President, honored Suzanne Conrad, owner of Chantilly’s as the Employer of the Month.
“I just want to thank you for being a partner in the community,” Pace said. “I want to thank you for all the hard work and dedication and investment you’ve made in the city of Jacksonville.”
Mayor Randy Gorham recognized Roxanna Briley for receiving the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
“Most of you don’t realize how lucky we are to have a person with the expertise that Roxanna has, taking care of the finances of our city,” Gorham said. “We want to recognize her for her excellence, and we appreciate what you do, Ms. Roxanna.”
One individual addressed the council during the citizen’s participation of the meeting.
Mike McEwen, a 32-year Jacksonville resident, first expressed his belief the city has had the best administration since the beginning of Greg Smith’s tenure as city manager through the current staff.
He then addressed the need for the city to provide appeal in order to grow. He said there should be more code enforcement and city ordinances implemented to make enforcement possible. He suggested a committee be formed to discuss ways to attract people and help the local economy grow.
During open forum for the mayor and council, Gorham commended the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce for their shop local campaign.
“Our chamber has participated in trying to keep our local citizens to spend their money during Christmas season locally an incentivize it with a $2,500 drawing,” he said. “I just want to commend the Chamber for being proactive in trying to keep those dollars local.”
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard reminded the audience limited spaces remained in the Citizen’s Police Academy scheduled to begin in January. He noted the city was moving towards a roll out of Rave Mobile Safety as a replacement for Code Red.
Hubbard also informed the audience of the city’s bulky waste curbside pick-up service. The cost to subscribe is $5 a month on one’s utility bill. For non-monthly subscribers, the cost for special pick-up is $35-$65, depending on the load. To subscribe, send an email to bulky@jacksonvilletx.org, or call 903-339-3408. For more information, visit the sanitation page of the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/236/Sanitation.
