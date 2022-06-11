Jacksonville area could see record highs Sat.-Mon.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has placed all of East Texas and much of Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas under a Heat Advisory, that is set to expire at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s. With high humidity - 63% humidity at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville - the heat index values could soar to as high as 108 degrees.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, drink plenty of fluids (non-alcoholic), stay out of the sun and stay in air condition areas.
Check on neighbors, relatives and the elderly.
Outdoor pets should have access to water and shade.
Avoid leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles at all times.
