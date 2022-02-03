The Jacksonville Independent School District has announced schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4.
Although most roads should be drivable, the decision was made due to the fact that bridges, as well as rural and F.M. roads may not be navigable.
“Our primary focus remains the safety and security of students and staff; out of an abundance of caution and unpredictable temperatures, we will close Friday, Feb. 4 and reopen on Monday, Feb. 7,” read part of the post on the district’s Facebook page.
The Troup Independent School District also announced that schools will remain closed Friday.
The decision was based on the conditions of rural bus routes, according to the announcement.
Bullard Independent School District will also be closed Friday, according to a post to the district’s Facebook post.
The announcement advised that information regarding extracurricular events will be communicated from the athletic department or activity sponsor.
Wells Independent School District announced classes will be closed all day, opposed to the previously stated delayed start.
The time lost due to the closure will have to be made up and plans for doing so will be released next week, according to the district’s announcement.
