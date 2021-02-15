The Jacksonville Care Clinic, formerly True North, is part of a family of 11 clinics and a mobile unit that serves 23 counties in east Texas. The clinic offers primary care, men’s and women’s health, and rapid COVID-19 testing. There is no charge for the COVID-19 testing, but is by appointment only.
For medical and behavioral health services, Medicaid, Medicare, most private insurance and self-pay are all accepted. Self-pay costs are based on a sliding scale, taking into consideration one’s household size and income, making payments affordable for patients.
The mission of Jacksonville Care Clinic is “Making Healthcare Accessible.” The clinic’s philosophy is that nothing should prevent individuals from obtaining healthcare, including language barriers or immigration status.
Specialized treatment options are also offered at the clinic. These is a program that works with adolescents struggling with addiction, including physical treatment and behavioral health for both teen and parents. The clinic offers substance abuse treatment and looks at the financial barriers that sometimes keep people trapped into abuse and offers aid getting on government programs where applicable, within the treatment. There is also a program that focuses on HIV testing and prevention.
All three of these programs are provided at no cost.
Jacksonville Care Clinic maintains a website, specialhealth.org/jacksonville-care-clinic/home/, and a Facebook page.
The clinic is located at 1013 College Avenue and the hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information or to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call (903) 541-3571.
