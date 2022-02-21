Jacksonville Texas was founded in 1872, 150 years ago, at its current location on the International-Great Northern Railway and the city has announced it is excited to celebrate the Sesquicentennial Year.
A steering committee, comprised of Sam Hopkins, Tommy Helm, Dr. Deborah Burkett, Cassie Devillier, Tracey Wallace, Charlie Mae Esco, and Kathleen Stanfill, has been tasked with the challenge of conceptualization and execution of Sesquicentennial celebrations.
Official celebrations begin with the opening of the time capsule buried at Hazel Tilton Park at the
corner of Larissa and Main Street on May 11, 1972. The opening will occur exactly 50 years after its burial on May 11, 2022.
"I was around when we had the Centennial. I was a little girl, but the history and the comradery in the town have stuck with me all of my life and I'm personally excited to be involved in planning this birthday party!” said Kathleen Stanfill, Celebration Co-Chair. “We truly want each person who
attends to find something of interest, be it a historical fact they never knew or an interaction with
a character actor in period clothing, a demonstration of a skill long forgotten or a friendly
competition to win a limited edition collector's coin commemorating the event."
There are plans to bury a new time capsule in the same location later in the year for opening at Jacksonville’s Bicentennial.
The sesquicentennial committee is seeking volunteers to oversee day-long festivities planned for Oct. 22. Committee Chair, Sam Hopkins, is working to compile the stories of 50 authors, with their thoughts on the Celebration and the past 50 years.
"In 2022, it is important to help others understand where we've been and where we can go, these personal accounts of life in and around Jacksonville over the past 50 years will help give others insight into the march of time across our community".
These essays will be compiled in a book and are currently being featured in local publications.
Another project Hopkins has been instrumental in is the compilation of photos of historically and
locally significant icons and artifacts to also be featured in a book. A collectible, the book has
been coordinated through the Vanishing Texana Museum with direction and writing by Mr. Larry
Lydick, Museum Curator. The book can be acquired at the museum or the public library with a $10 donation to support the museum.
The Committee has other plans in the conceptualization stages, but requests people stay in
touch for opportunities to participate, volunteer or compete during the year long party. A Facebook page will be launched in the coming days and a QR code will direct users to a landing page to keep up with the celebration plans.
