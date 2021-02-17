The city of Jacksonville honored Glenn Freeny’s 20 years of service by hosting a retirement party for him. Family members, co-workers and other city staff celebrated Freeny’s retirement Friday, Feb. 12.
Freeny served the city for 20 years, working in the sanitation, parks and developmental services.
Public and Community Services Director Randall Chandler spoke during the gathering, stating Freeny was always someone who could be asked to do anything and would get it done, no matter the time of day or the task. Randall described Glenn as “one of the best guys he has ever had work for him.”
Glenn is pictured with coworkers who helped him celebrate his retirement. From left to right are Brandon Worley, Glenn Freeny, Bennie Meza, Antonio Frutos, Barnett Miles and Elvis Harvest.
