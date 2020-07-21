Jacksonville Chamber backpacks to be delivered to campuses this fall

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Back 2 School Committee will be delivering loaded backpacks to the Jacksonville Independent School District schools this year as a result of safety measures that are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Volunteers will stock the backpacks with supplies, and the backpacks will be taken to campuses and will be waiting on the students in their classrooms on the first day of class.
This distribution method will prevent large crowds of parents, students and volunteers from congregating at a central location.
Typically there are more than 1,000 people in attendance on backpack distribution day.
“This is a great success, even in these difficult times,” Katie Royon, Back 2 School Co-Chair said in a news release. “It shows that the community has its hearts in the right place and are passionate about kids and education.”
Larry Baker is also serving as Co-Chair this year, Pam Anderson serves as Educational Development Chair and Patty Rivers is the Chairwoman of the Board.
Shannon Hilt is the Chair-Elect of the board.
Committee members include Lauren Carter, Jackie Bolton, Lourdes Camacho, Brandy Bannister, Anne Farmer and Shelly Lipe.
