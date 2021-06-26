The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Legacy at Jacksonville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 22.
Legacy holds a mission to promote resident wellness and independence by providing compassionate professional healthcare and efficient management. The nursing home is committed to excellence in caring for each resident, family member and employee. Legacy specializes in short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and long-term care services.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Lauren Carter by calling (903) 282-1271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.