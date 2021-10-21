The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce invites the public to participate in the first ever Shop Jacksonville campaign, beginning Nov. 1 and running through Dec. 15.
Participation is simple, by shopping at home one can win a cash prize.
The rules state participants must shop at Jacksonville Chamber member retail businesses during the course of the campaign and show receipts of $20 or more at Southside Bank or Texas National Bank for a drawing entry.
Five drawings will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Southside Bank, with each person winning $200. Three more names will be chosen at 3 p.m. in a final drawing Dec. 15. at Texas National Bank, with the winners given $500. All tickets will be included in the final drawing.
Additional rules include no two transactions can be made within a three-hour period in one day from the same business and no one person can win more than once per drawing.
There is no requirement to be present during a drawing in order to win.
The Shop Jacksonville Campaign is sponsored by the Chamber, Southside Bank and Texas National Bank.
For information on Southside Bank, visit southsidebank.com.
For information on Texas National Bank, visit txnationalbank.com.
For information on the Chamber, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.
For questions on the 2021 Shop Jacksonville campaign, call 903-586-2217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.