The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has located a building which is to become the Chamber’s new home, hopefully by the end of 2022, according to Chamber President Peggy Renfro. The new building at 307 E. Commerce is located in the heart of downtown.
The Chamber is currently renting a building at 1714 E. Rusk, where they have been for approximately two years, and operated out of the Norman Activity Center for some time previous to that.
The new location will provide several benefits to the Chamber and its members. It will provide a permanent home for the Chamber and is centrally located.
Additional benefits, Renfro pointed out, include a meeting area for larger meetings than the Chamber is currently able to conduct, more available parking and a convenient location next door to the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
“This downtown location will allow for better networking opportunities and will enable the Chamber to conduct more workshops and forums for our members,” reads a portion of the 2021 Capital Campaign letter.
The cost of purchasing and remodeling the building is estimated as up to $250,000. Earnest money was paid for the downtown building last week, according to Renfro. The Chamber is, however, seeking assistance to fund renovations before occupying the 3,500 square-foot building.
The 2021 Capital Campaign of Jacksonville Leadership & Education Advancement & Development continues.
“For more than 50 years, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has served as leadership and support to help area businesses grow and prosper. These efforts are made possible by chamber staff, members, and Investors who, through their steadfast support and commitment to community, have created a solid foundation for your Chamber. Now there is an opportunity to help secure today and build tomorrow by contributing to the 2021 Capital Campaign,” the campaign letter reads.
A permanent investor will will be placed at the entrance of the Chamber home, recognizing companies and individuals that choose to contribute. Sponsorship amounts range from the Copper Tomato with $250 to the Diamond Tomato of $10,000. Sponsors receive added recognition depending on the amount invested.
For more details or to contribute the Chamber’s move to downtown, call 903-586-2217.
