The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce cited numerous accomplishments achieved during 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic. These included:
• 44 new members joined the Chamber, for a total of 423 members;
• 32 ribbon cuttings were held;
• 2 Business @ Luncheons;
• 5 Lunch Bunch events;
• Sponsored and hosted the largest Coffee with a Cop, 57 attended;
• 5 Zoom Business @ Lunch meetings;
• Jacksonville Leadership Class attended Jacksonville Day In Austin during the month of February, touring the Capitol, visiting Sen. Robert Nichols and Rep. Travis Clardy and hearing updates from various State Departments;
• Jacksonville Leadership Class graduated with a total of 15 students in June
• 15th Annual Job Shadowing held with 63 students participating;
• New Networking event, Morning Brew, was created;
• Facebook followers reached over 10,000 and Instagram has1,010 Followers;
• Job opportunities created and shared through email blasts and social media;
• Donated $250 to July 4th Fireworks on Lake Jacksonville sponsored by Lake Jacksonville Association;
• Hosted the largest annual Minge & Jingle in November with 13 businesses participating;
• Back 2 School Committee raised $20,500 donating supplies and 700 backpacks to students;
• Adopt-A-School gives two $1,000 scholarships;
• Jacksonville Leadership Program began in September with 12 students and will complete their session in May 2021;
• Website reached 100,130 pages viewed;
• 4,000 Membership Magazines distributed;
• Weekly email blast – Chamber Chatter sent to 1,550+ emails weekly;
• Christmas parade held with over 4,400 watching the parade on Facebook live;
• Hosted first golf tournament with 24 teams at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club;
• During pandemic, a list of restaurants was promoted including hours of operations and other details for Chamber followers;
• The Educational programs created a 501(c)3 status under the umbrella of the Chamber called Jacksonville LEAD. Programs include Adopt-A-School, Back 2 School Fair and Jacksonville Leadership programs;
• Chamber honored Dr. Mike Smith, President of Jacksonville College as 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year during annual Banquet held in January.
Some of the challenges held in 2020 were networking with our members in person. Several events, such as Business @ Lunch, Business After Hours, Lunch Bunch, Job Fair and Morning Brew were canceled.
Tomato Fest was originally slated for the second Saturday in June, but was rescheduled to September. Despite the hours of planning and even rescheduling, the event was eventually canceled.
New challenges created new ideas and Chamber staff members, Jessica Payne and Kim Felt, created new ways to connect safely with membership and market their business now more than ever. Zoom meetings became the new way to meet with the volunteers and members.
The Executive Team, along with the Board members, made important decisions on programs set for this year. The Chamber recognizes Executive Team members: Patty Rivers, Chairwoman of the Board; Shannon Hitt-Chairwoman Elect of the Board; Tom Trimble-Past Chairman; Andy Calcote-Treasurer; Judy Batton-Community Development Division; Pam Anderson-Education Development Division; Nathan Jones-Economic Development Division and Britian McKinney-Membership Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.