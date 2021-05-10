Southern Serape RC.jpg
Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Southern Serape Boutique on Wednesday, May 5.

Southern Serape Boutique is located at 103 E. Commerce. The boutique offers reasonably priced clothing, from small through plus sizes, custom T-shirts, blankets and hats.

The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, (903) 625-0456, or by email, southernserapeboutique@gmail.com.

