The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Southern Serape Boutique on Wednesday, May 5.
Southern Serape Boutique is located at 103 E. Commerce. The boutique offers reasonably priced clothing, from small through plus sizes, custom T-shirts, blankets and hats.
The business maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by phone, (903) 625-0456, or by email, southernserapeboutique@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.